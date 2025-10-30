There have been strong rumours about Mumbai Indians legend Rohit Sharma joining the Kolkata Knight Riders. MI have now made a social media post with a picture of Rohit Sharma, with a caption that rules out all those speculations of the Hitman joining KKR. MI posted the pic with the caption, "Sun will rise again tomorrow again ye toh confirm hai (this is confirmed), but at (K)night... Mushkil Hi Nahi Namumkin Hai (It's not tough, it's impossible)". The Mumbai Indians hinted that it's impossible for Rohit Sharma to join KKR. The former captain has been a part of MI since 2011 and has led the side to five Indian Premier League (IPL) trophies. Abhishek Nayar Announced As New KKR Head Coach Ahead of IPL 2026, Ex-Mumbai Cricketer Succeeds Chandrakant Pandit.

MI Shut Down Rumours of Rohit Sharma Joining KKR:

𝗦𝘂𝗻 𝘄𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝗿𝗶𝘀𝗲 𝘁𝗼𝗺𝗼𝗿𝗿𝗼𝘄 𝗮𝗴𝗮𝗶𝗻 ye toh confirm hai, but at (K)night… मुश्किल ही नहीं, नामुमकिन है! 💙 pic.twitter.com/E5yH3abB4g — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) October 30, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)