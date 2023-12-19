The Young Indian all-rounder Anshul Kamboj is all set to play in his maiden IPL season as he joins Mumbai Indians. MI had to pay INR 20 Lakh to seal the deal. The youngster has played nine T20 matches and has taken 11 wickets. In the batting unit, he has just been able to score 22 runs. IPL 2024 Auction Live Updates Online: Robin Minz and Spencer Johnson Sold to Gujarat Titans.

Anshul Kamboj Signs for MI

