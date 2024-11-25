Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's son, Arjun Tendulkar, went unsold initially in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction but in the last accelerated session he found a taker in Mumbai Indians once again. He got sold to MI for INR 30 Lakh. Ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction, five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) released the young all-rounder from their team. Just before the mega auction, Arjun bagged his maiden five-wicket haul in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season while playing for Goa. The 25-year-old Tendulkar has played five IPL matches till now. The all-rounder has bagged three wickets in the cash-rich league history. IPL 2025 Auction Live Updates Online, Day 2: Moeen Ali Goes to KKR for INR 2 Crore; Dewald Brevis Goes Unsold.

Arjun Tendulkar Sold to MI for INR 30 Lakh

