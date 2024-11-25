England national cricket team left-arm pacer Reece Topley was signed for INR 75 lakh by the five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction. Earlier in the auction, the five-time champions picked up Trent Boult. They have already retained Jasprit Bumrah ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. The addition of Reece Topley has added more firepower to their pace bowling attack. IPL 2025 Auction Live Updates Online, Day 2: Shamar Joseph Heads Back to LSG for INR 75 Lakh, CSK Sign Nathan Ellis for INR 2 Crore.

Mumbai Indians Buys Another Left-Arm Pacer

