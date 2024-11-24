New Zealand's great pacer Trent Boult was purchased by five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) for a whopping price of INR 12.5 crore at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction. Boult's addition to the Mumbai Indians will help them to have a lethal bowling option with the new ball during the IPL 2025 season. IPL 2025 Mega Auction Day 1 Live Updates: Trent Boult Goes to Mumbai Indians for INR 12.50 Crore.

A Loud Cheer from MI Camp

ThunderBOULT! ⚡️⚡️@mipaltan welcome the New Zealand pacer to their family 🤝 He's acquired for INR 12.5 Crore! A loud cheer goes out in the arena 🥳#TATAIPLAuction | #TATAIPL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 24, 2024

