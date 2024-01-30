Musheer Khan is in red-hot form in the ICC U19 World Cup 2024, as he has now scored the second century of the tournament for the India U19 team. Musheer Khan has now become the leading run scorer in the 2024 Under 19 World Cup. He also went on to score a very crucial 73 runs in the match against USA U19. India U19 cricket team is currently leading Group A in a dominating fashion in the ICC U19 World Cup 2024. IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2024: Injuries to KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja Cause Major Playing XI Selection Headache for Team India.

Second Century for Musheer Khan

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)