Bangladesh secured a memorable ODI series victory against Sri Lanka as they defeated them by 4 wickets in the last ODI match of the series and bagged the series by a margin of 2-1. During the post-match presentation, Mushfiqur Rahim celebrated the win by mocking Angelo Mathews' 'timed out' dismissal during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 as he gestured with a broken helmet. Earlier, after the T20I series victory, Sri Lankan cricketers celebrated mocking the same by pointing towards their wrist. Sri Lankan Cricketers Perform Timed Out Celebration Following 2-1 T20I Series Victory Against Bangladesh (See Pic).

Mushfiqur Rahim Mocks Angelo Mathews’ Timed-Out Dismissal

Mushfiq is so naughty! 😭 If you know you know. #BANvSL pic.twitter.com/SBGdjvR7Xd — Unnecessary Cricket Council (@ourucc) March 18, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)