Bangladesh National Cricket Team captain Najmul Hossain Shanto narrowly escaped a ball that was thrown in his direction while celebrating his century on Day 1 of the SL vs BAN 1st Test 2025 in Galle, on June 17. The left-hander struck his sixth Test century and it is the first one of the WTC 2025-27 (World Test Championship) cycle and he was expectedly elated at reaching the three-figure mark. After completing a double off Prabath Jayasuriya's bowling, Najmul Hossain Shanto jumped up in the air and roared. It was at this time that he spotted the ball that was thrown by the fielder in his direction. And in the midst of that celebration, he managed to jump and avoid being hit by the ball. SL vs BAN 1st Test 2025: Marathon Stand With Centuries From Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mushfiqur Rahim Puts Bangladesh in Control Against Sri Lanka.

Najmul Hossain Shanto Avoids Being Struck by Ball During Century Celebration

Who spoilt his celebration ? Whenever Bangladesh plays Sri Lanka, something like this happens.. 😂 #SLVBAN pic.twitter.com/cqQJt7dfTL — Nibraz Ramzan (@nibraz88cricket) June 17, 2025

Another Angle of the Incident

From 45/3 to full control - Shanto & Mushfiqur 's gritty tons on a tricky Galle pitch hand Bangladesh the day.#SLvBAN pic.twitter.com/PFmu4cZg8I — FanCode (@FanCode) June 17, 2025

