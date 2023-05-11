Ravindra Jadeja gave a brutally honest and epic response when asked if he would like to bat higher up the order for Chennai Super Kings. The all-rounder was speaking after winning a man of the match award for his all-round performance in CSK's 27-run win over Delhi Capitals. When asked if he would like to bat higher up the order, Jadeja laughed, saying, "When is bat down the order, the crowd chants for Mahi bhai. And if I bat higher, they will want me to get out." 'Virat Ma'am Bhi Bolde!' Virat Kohli Gives Hilarious Response After Paparazzi Mistakenly Addresses Anushka Sharma As 'Sir' (Watch Video).

Watch Ravindra Jadeja's Epic Response Here

