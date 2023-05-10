Virat Kohli had a bit of fun with the paparazzi, who, by mistake, addressed his wife Anushka Sharma as 'sir.' The RCB star was at a restaurant in Juhu with Anushka, where the paparazzi had gathered. As they were getting clicked, one of them addressed Anushka as sir, which did not go unnoticed by Virat. He immediately popped out a joke and asked the paparazzi to address him as 'Virat ma'am.' The couple started to laugh as Kohli showed a friendly gesture hand gesture towards the one who also was heard apologising. Lovely Gesture! Virat Kohli Interacts With Fans From Boundary During MI vs RCB IPL 2023 Match, Video Goes Viral.

'Virat Ma'am' Bhi Bolde'

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at One8 Commune Restaurant in Juhu. A guy by mistake says Anushka sir. Virat - "speak Virat ma'am also". 😂 pic.twitter.com/Efi0N9suyL — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 10, 2023

