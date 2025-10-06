Nepal are all set to play in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Asia-East Asia-Pacific Regional Qualifiers starting from October 08. Ahead of that they are playing warm-up games to settle their combinations. They defeated Qatar in the second warm-up game by 16 runs. Nepal scored 170/7 batting first. Kushal Bhurtel scored a half-century while Kushal Malla played an important knock taking Nepal's score to a competitive place. Chasing it, Muhammad Tanveer scored a half-century but it was not enough to take them over the finishing line as Qatar were restricted to 154/6. Karan KC was the pick of the bowlers with two wickets. Nepal defeated West Indies in a T20I series recently and they will be confident entering the qualifiers. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Asia-East Asia-Pacific Regional Qualifiers Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Twenty20 Cricket Tournament.

Nepal Defeats Qatar by 16 Runs

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Cricket Nepal). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)