The Nepal Premier League (NPL) announced FanCode as their official live-streaming partner just for the Indian audience. All the matches of the inaugural edition of the NPL will be live-streamed on FanCode for Indian citizens. The development was confirmed by the Nepal Premier League official handle 'X' (formerly Twitter) on Saturday. Earlier, the Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) announced Star Sports Network as their official broadcasting partner for the NPL 2024 season. Nepal Premier League T20 2024 Schedule, Free Live Streaming Online, Teams, Squads and All You Need to Know.

