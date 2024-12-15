Pokhara Avengers will meet Sudurpaschim Royals in the 27th match of the Nepal Premier League 2024. The much-awaited clash between the two franchises will be played on Sunday, December 15. The 27th match of the inaugural edition of the Nepal Premier League will begin at 1:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The official broadcaster for NPL 2024 is Star Sports, which will provide live telecast viewing options on Star Sports Network Channels. For live streaming options, fans can switch to the FanCode app and website for the Pokhara Avengers vs Sudurpaschim Royals live streaming viewing option. Brian Lara Arrives in Nepal To Attend Inaugural Edition of Nepal Premier League 2024 (Watch Video).

Pokhara Avengers vs Sudurpaschim Royals Live

Biratnagar takes on the Gurkhas, eyeing a playoff push, while the Avengers, aiming to finish strong, face the Sudurpaschim Royals—just one win away from clinching a playoff spot. Who will rise to the occasion?⚡#SBLNPL | #HamroJeet | #NepalCricket | #NcellForFans pic.twitter.com/6I0URoBFZM — Nepal Premier League (@OfficialNPLT20) December 14, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)