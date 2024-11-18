The Nepal Premier League 2024 schedule has been announced on November 18, Monday. The first match of the inaugural edition of the tournament is set to be played between Bharatnagar Kings and Janakpur Bolts at 12:15 PM Nepal Time (12:00 PM IST). The Nepal Premier League 2024 will have a total of eight teams take on each other 28 group-stage matches which will be followed by the playoffs, starting on December 18. Teams which finish first and second on the points table will play Qualifier 1 with the winner advancing to the final, on December 21. The loser of Qualifier 1 then faces the winner of the Eliminator (third vs fourth-placed teams). Nepal Premier League T20 2024 Schedule, Free Live Streaming Online, Teams, Squads and All You Need to Know.

Nepal Premier League 2024 Full Schedule

Season 1 Schedule 🚨 The Siddhartha Bank Nepal Premier League schedule is officially out! 🤩🏏 Mark your calendars! The ultimate cricketing fever is coming your way! 🔥📅#SBLNPL #NepalCricket pic.twitter.com/yiyZgISpx8 — Nepal Premier League (@OfficialNPLT20) November 18, 2024

