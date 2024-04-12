Nepal will be going head-to-head against Malaysia in Match 3 of the ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024. The match between Nepal and Malaysia is set to be played on Friday, April 12. The venue for the NEP vs MAS T20I match will be Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) in Oman and it has a scheduled start time of 04:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Due to the absence of official broadcasters, the ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024 will not be telecasted live on any TV channel in India. Fans will be able to watch live streaming of the ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024 matches on the FanCode app and website. Fans can also have a look at the Asian Cricket Council's YouTube channel as a viewing option for free live streaming of the ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024 matches. Caribbean Leg of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Trophy Tour To Start in Barbados.

Nepal vs Malaysia Free Live Streaming

