Nepal and Malaysia are all set to put on a show in this highly anticipated match when they go up against each other in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier 2023 Final match at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur, Nepal. The NEP vs MAS contest is scheduled to get underway at 1:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). There is no official broadcast partner in India and the NEP vs MAS live telecast will not be available on any TV channels. However, Fans who are keen on watching Nepal vs Malaysia live streaming online can tune in to the FanCode app or website to watch the match but it will require a subscription pass.

Nepal vs Malaysia ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier 2023 Final Match

🏏🏆 Day 2 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Final Asia is here, and the stage is set for more cricketing excitement! With four thrilling matches lined up, Cheer for your favorites, and witness the drama on the pitch unfold before your eyes! 🔥 Tickets,IME: https://t.co/lFSSd8nrmR pic.twitter.com/lDbq3vWh64 — CAN (@CricketNep) October 31, 2023

