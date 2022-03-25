Nepal are set to face Papua New Guinea in the first ODI of a two-match series, on Friday, March 25. The match would be played at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur and is set to begin at 9:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, live telecast will not be available but fans can live stream the game using the FanCode app or website.

