After a win against UAE, Nepal will be squaring off with Papua New Guniea in their next match at ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2. The game will start at 9:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur. Unfortunately for Indian fans, ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 has no broadcasters. Hence the match between Nepal and UAE will not be telecasted live on TV. Fans can still watch live streaming of this match on the ICC.tv website in selective regions.

Nepal vs Papua New Guinea Live Streaming and Telecast Details

A red-hot Nepal win the toss and will bowl first in their League 2 ODI against an in-form PNG 💪 Watch #NEPvPNG live and FREE on https://t.co/CPDKNxpgZ3 📺 pic.twitter.com/AdGb2dn76V — ICC (@ICC) March 13, 2023

