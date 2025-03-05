The Netherlands national cricket team are set to lock horns with the Canada national cricket team in the ICC CWC League 2. The NED vs CAN ODI match will be played at Wanderers Sports Grounds in Windhoek, Namibia on March 5. The Netherlands vs Canada match will start at 1:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, no TV telecast is available in India is available for the Netherlands vs Canada ICC CWC League 2 ODI match, due to the lack of an official broadcaster. However, fans can find live streaming viewing options for the NED vs CAN ODI match on the FanCode app and website.

