Nepal have played 1 match in the series and they are currently ranked second on the points table, Netherlands are playing their first game of this season. In their last 5 games, the Netherlands have won one game and lost four. The exciting match of the tournament is all set to be played on Tuesday, February 17, 2024, at TU Cricket Ground at 09:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, there is no live telecast available for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League games in India, but fans can enjoy Nepal vs Netherlands live streaming on the ICC.TV website on selective regions. HCA Suspends Hyderabad Women’s Team Head Coach Vidyuth Jaisimha for Allegedly Drinking Alchohol in Team Bus and Misbehaving With Cricketers.

Netherlands vs Nepal Match Live

The Saturday Showdown is all set to start its action from 9:30 AM as Nepal and Netherlands go head to head at TU 🔥 Grab your spot 🎟️ for the #NEPvNED match via IME Pay app: https://t.co/AvBLqykX8L#CWCL2 | #OneBallBattles | #NepalCricket #HappyDressingRoom | #WorldCupYear2024 pic.twitter.com/J4NiCcwb8e — CAN (@CricketNep) February 17, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)