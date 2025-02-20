India national cricket team opener Rohit Sharma became the second-fastest batter to reach 11,000 runs in ODI cricket in terms of innings. The right-handed batter achieved this elusive milestone during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match against the Bangladesh national cricket team in Dubai on Thursday. Rohit took 261 innings to reach the milestone, whereas veteran batter Virat Kohli smashed 11,000 runs in his 222nd innings. The elite list includes Sachin Tendulkar (276), Ricky Ponting (286), and Sourav Ganguly (288). Rohit Sharma Becomes Fourth Indian to Complete 11000 Runs in ODI Cricket, Achieves Feat During IND vs BAN ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match.

Another Feat for Rohit Sharma

