After the conclusion of the NZ vs ENG 1st Test 2024, which Ben Stokes-led side won, both England and New Zealand National Cricket Teams were invited for a reception by PM Christopher Luxon at the Premier House. New Zealand PM Luxon interacted with members of England and BlackCaps, where after formalities, the players and administrative members played cricket, and interacted with several dignitaries. England Captain Ben Stokes Confirms Availability for 2nd Test vs New Zealand Despite Injury Scare.

PM Christopher Luxon Holds Reception For England and New Zealand Teams

A reception with the England team hosted by New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon at Premier House in Te Whanganui-a-Tara 🏠 #NZvENG pic.twitter.com/6LrRB6Jjwi — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) December 3, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)