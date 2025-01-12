The New Zealand national cricket team became the second team after England to announce their squad for the much-awaited ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The Black Caps have named star all-rounder Mitchell Santner as their captain for the upcoming eight-nation tournament. Senior members Tom Latham and Kane Williamson, who were part of New Zealand's team for the 2017 edition, are included in the squad. The pace trio of Will O’Rourke, Ben Sears, and Nathan Smith are set to appear in their maiden senior ICC event. Captain Santner will be their frontline spin option. All-rounders Michael Bracewell, Glenn Phillips, and Rachin Ravindra will strengthen the Black Caps squad. New Zealand will play their first group-stage fixture against host Pakistan in Karachi on February 19. ICC Champions Trophy 2025 All Squads: Full Players List of All Teams for Ninth Edition of Men's ODI Competition.

New Zealand Squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

