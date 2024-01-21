New Zealand U19 are set to begin their ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 campaign as they face Nepal U19. The NZ U19 vs NEP U19 CWC match will be played at Buffalo Park in East London, South Africa and has a start time of 01:30 PM IST. The NZ U19 vs NEP U19 CWC match will be telecast live on Star Sports Select 2/HD channels in India. Disney+ Hotstar will provide free live streaming online of the NZ U19 vs NEP U19 CWC match on the mobile app. Pakistan Beat Kiwis by 42 Runs in 5th T20I, Defends Lowest T20I Total Successfully in New Zealand.

NZ U19 vs NEP U19 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Who’s ready for day three of the #U19WorldCup 🙋 How you can catch the action 📲 https://t.co/bByQ5YAUaf pic.twitter.com/KfWG3Nu6Z4 — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) January 21, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)