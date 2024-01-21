Pakistan has now defeated New Zealand in the 5th T20I of the series by 42 runs. Pakistan went onto bat first and only scored 134 runs in 20 overs at the loss of eight wickets. New Zealand fell short of chasing the target and got all out for a mere 92 runs. Pakistan's 134 runs became the lowest total ever defended in New Zealand. Pakistan has now lost the series 4-1 and will be going back home with just a single win. Shahzaib Khan Scores Century, Bowlers Shine As Pakistan U19 Beat Afghanistan U19 by 181 Runs in ICC U19 World Cup 2024.

Pakistan Beat New Zealand by 42 Runs

Lowest T20I total successfully defended in New Zealand 👏 Pakistan finish the T20I series on a high with a 42-run triumph in Christchurch. New Zealand claim the series 4-1.#NZvPAK | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/oKlVYNjhhL — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) January 21, 2024

