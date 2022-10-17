New Zealand would hope to get their preparations on point when they meet South Africa in a T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up game on Monday, October 17. The match would be played at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane and is scheduled to start at 9:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans in India would not be able to watch neither live streaming nor telecast of this match. But they can follow live updates of the game on the teams' social media handles.

New Zealand vs South Africa:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)