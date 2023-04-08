New Zealand take on Sri Lanka in the third and final T20I of the three-match series on April 8. The match will be played at the Queenstown Events Centre and will start at 6:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, the match will not be available for live telecast in India as there is no official broadcast partner. But fans can surely watch live streaming of this match on the Amazon Prime Video app and website at the cost of a subscription fee. The series is currently tied 1-1. Adam Milne Breaks Pathum Nissanka's Bat Into Two Pieces With Fiery Delivery During NZ vs SL 2nd T20I 2023 (Watch Video).

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka

