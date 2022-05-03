Nicholas Pooran is announced as the new skipper of West Indies Men's T20I and ODI teams as former captain and West Indies stalwart Kieron Pollard has announced retirement from international cricket. Nicholas Pooran will lead West Indies in limited over formats. The appointment will include the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in 2022 and the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in October 2023. Shai Hope has been recommended to stand as vice-captain of the ODI team. Pooran has already captained the West Indies Men in Pollard’s absence, leading them to a CG Insurance T20I Series win at home against Australia in 2021.

