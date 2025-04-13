Cricket is a religion in India, and fans give blood, sweat, and tears to watch their favorite players on the field. An incident occurred at Ekana Stadium during the LSG vs GT IPL 2025 match, as a spectator, after getting hit on the head by a Nicholas Pooran six, wanted to go back into the stands and watch the contest. In the now viral clip, the spectator dressed in a red shirt could be seen with a heavily bandaged head, arguing with people about returning to watch the LSG vs GT IPL 2025 match, before being stretchered off in an ambulance to treatment. Check out the viral video below. Lucknow Super Giants Beat Gujarat Titans by Six Wickets in IPL 2025; Aiden Markam, Nicholas Pooran, Bowlers Shine as LSG End GT's Winning Run.

Spectator Wants To Return To Stadium Despite Injury

