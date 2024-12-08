Nigeria National Cricket Team will clash against the unbeaten Uganda National Cricket Team in match nine of the ongoing T20 Africa Continental Cup 2024 on December 8. The Nigeria vs Uganda T20 match will be played at Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali City, and start at 12:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, there is no live telecast viewing option for the T20 Africa Continental Cup 2024 for the fans in India. However, fans can find live streaming viewing options of the Nigeria vs Uganda clash on the FanCode app and website. Uganda National Cricket Team Set To Play Against Singapore in ICC Challenge League B 2024 Event

Nigeria vs Uganda Live Match Schedule Update Starting from tomorrow afternoon, matches in the ILT20 Continent Cup start at 1:45 PM instead of 1:15 PM. Same thrilling cricket, just 30 minutes later. Stay tuned and catch all the action. #Rwandacricket#ILT20ContinentCuppic.twitter.com/M4wboZ2kHU — Rwanda Cricket Association (@RwandaCricket) December 5, 2024

