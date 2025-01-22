Nigeria Women vs South Africa Women, ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: Get Telecast Details of NIG-W vs SA-W Cricket Match With Timing in IST

Both sides can easily make it to the Super 6 stage but all they need is a win to that with ease. But it is going to be a close contest. Scroll down to have a look at the live streaming and telecast details.

Nigeria Women vs South Africa Women, ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: Get Telecast Details of NIG-W vs SA-W Cricket Match With Timing in IST
South Africa U19 women's squad celebrating (Photo Credit: X/@T20WorldCup)
Socially Team Latestly| Jan 22, 2025 11:42 AM IST

Nigeria U-19 Women’s team are set to lock horns with South Africa U19 Women as they continue their ICC Women's U19 World Cup 2025 campaign. The NigeriaU19 Women vs South Africa U19 Women match will be played at Sarawack Cricket Ground, starting at 12:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcaster for the ICC Women's U19 World Cup 2025, however, group stage matches will not be televised in India. Fans can watch the Nigeria Women U19 vs South Africa Women U19 match live on the Disney+ Hotstar platform. Why is Gaddafi Stadium Called So? Know Reason Behind Name of Famous Cricket Ground in Lahore Ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 Group Stage Tables

