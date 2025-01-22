Nigeria Women vs South Africa Women, ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: Get Telecast Details of NIG-W vs SA-W Cricket Match With Timing in IST

Nigeria U-19 Women’s team are set to lock horns with South Africa U19 Women as they continue their ICC Women's U19 World Cup 2025 campaign. The NigeriaU19 Women vs South Africa U19 Women match will be played at Sarawack Cricket Ground, starting at 12:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcaster for the ICC Women's U19 World Cup 2025, however, group stage matches will not be televised in India. Fans can watch the Nigeria Women U19 vs South Africa Women U19 match live on the Disney+ Hotstar platform. Why is Gaddafi Stadium Called So? Know Reason Behind Name of Famous Cricket Ground in Lahore Ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 Group Stage Tables

Round 2️⃣ at the #U19WorldCup had some riveting action across the groups 🔥



Who's making it to the Super Six with another round of fixtures left to play? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/4Zw5iqMxkV— T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) January 21, 2025

