Nitish Kumar Reddy scored a sensational century during the India vs Australia 4th Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. It was his maiden century in Test cricket. Nitish was in control of proceedings till Washington Sundar was at the other end but as soon as he got dismissed, Jasprit Bumrah lost his wicket too. It was a tensed moment at Nitish remained stranded at one end. Mohammed Siraj had to do some blocking to bring Nitish back on strike. Siraj was able to do it and Nitish reached his century with a four. Emotional father watched throughout as his son achieved an honourable milestone. Fans eager to revisit the moments on Day 3 can relive them here. Nitish Kumar Reddy Meets Teary-Eyed Family Following His Maiden Test Century During Day 3 of IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024, Video Goes Viral.

Nitish Kumar Reddy Maiden Test Century: Moments to Revisit

Absolute cinema! 🎥😮‍💨 As #NitishKumarReddy brought up his maiden Test century in the #BoxingDayTest, relive the nail-biting drama that unfolded leading up to his milestone moment!#AUSvINDOnStar 👉 4th Test, Day 4, SUN, 29th DEC, 4:30 AM pic.twitter.com/N0YMj54MYU — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 28, 2024

