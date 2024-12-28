Nitish Kumar Reddy shined at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday, when he scored his maiden Test century saving India from a difficult situation. It has been a splendid year for Nitish where he first excelled in the stage of the IPL and then made debut for India in limited overs cricket. Now he had the honour of scoring his maiden Test century at the MCG. After the match, Nitish met his parents and his sister at the Team hotel. They were tear-eyed and hugged him. Nitish's father Mutyala and sister Tejwasi also expressed their happiness and revealed the amount of hardships they went through as a family to get here. 'I Also Believe in Siraj Bhai' Nitish Kumar Reddy Posts Instagram Story for Mohammed Siraj After Latter Survives Three Balls While He Was on 99 at Non-Striker's End During IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024 (See Pic).

Nitish Kumar Reddy Meets Teary-Eyed Family

𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐣𝐨𝐲 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐧’𝐭 𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐞𝐝 𝐫𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠. The Reddy family has been a bundle of emotions today. Witness the magical moment as they embrace Nitish after he wowed the world with his extraordinary maiden Test century at the MCG. A day etched in memories… pic.twitter.com/uz9mrASuRm — BCCI (@BCCI) December 28, 2024

