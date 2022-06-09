Umran Malik would have to wait more for making his India debut as he was not included in the playing XI for the 1st T20I against South Africa. Fans were left disappointed with this decision as they eagerly waited to see the speedster fulfill his dream of playing in the national jersey. After India's XI was announced, fans took to Twitter to share their disappointment.

See some reactions:

Why Umran Malik is not playing today? I just want to see him in this series.@UmranMalik1 #INDvSA — Over Thinker Lawyer 🇵🇰 (@Muja_kyu_Nikala) June 9, 2022

Was excited for Umran Malik's fastest delivery. Him dropped 💔#INDvsSA — Ɲeeraj (@Befikrre) June 9, 2022

