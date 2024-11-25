England legend James Anderson registered for the IPL 2025 Mega Auction as he wanted to test his luck in the players bidding event after his retirement. Despite not playing T20Is for a long time Anderson was confident of getting a buyer. The 42-year-old failed to find it in the IPL 2025 mega auction on November 25 as during the accelerated session, he was not listed to go under the hammer. IPL 2025 Auction Live Updates Online.

No Takers for James Anderson at IPL 2025 Auction

No James Anderson in IPL then. No takers in the accelerated auction. — Nikhil Naz (@NikhilNaz) November 25, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)