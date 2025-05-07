Afghan cricketer Noor Ahmad has bagged the Man of the Match award for his exceptional four-wicket haul spell against Kolkata Knight Riders in the KKR vs CSK IPL 2025 match. The Chennai Super Kings wrist spinner scalped four wickets in four overs, after giving away just 31 runs. His four dismissals were opener Sunil Narine, youngster Angkrish Raghuvanshi, and proven hard hitters Andre Russell & Rinku Singh. All four wickets were of extremely important KKR batters. The first two wickets were a result of brilliant stumping and catching by MS Dhoni in the eighth over of the KKR vs CSK IPL 2025 match. MS Dhoni Shows Electrifying Glovework: Watch Wicket-keeper Roll Back Time With Stumping and Catch During KKR vs CSK IPL 2025 Match.

Noor Ahmad Awarded Man of the Match Award:

The magician at work 🎩 For his 🔝 spell with the ball, Noor Ahmad bags the Player of the Match award 🏆 Relive his spell ▶ https://t.co/OkzL9cOq65 #TATAIPL | #CSKvKKR pic.twitter.com/KT2XBT1h9g — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 7, 2025

