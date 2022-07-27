The third ODI match between India and West Indies is expected to restart soon as the it has stopped raining in Trinidad. Earlier, rain forced the teams to leave the field after India posted 115/1 after 24 overs. Shikhar Dhawan (58) and Shubman Gill (51*) handed Indi a solid opening start before Hayden Walsh scalped Indian stand-in skipper.

