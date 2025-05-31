Jonny Bairstow shared his hilarious reaction after Hardik Pandya spoke in Hindi while praising the England star after the GT vs MI IPL 2025 match in Chandigarh on May 30. Drafted in as a replacement for Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow had an explosive debut for Mumbai Indians, scoring 47 runs off just 22 deliveries, hitting four fours and three sixes as the five-time champions posted 228/5, which eventually turned out to be a match-winning score. After the match, both cricketers were seated in the empty dugout when Hardik Pandya shook hands with Jonny Bairstow and said, "What a debut! Jonny, Jonny, Jonny baby!" and added, "Teri Meri Hai Kahaani!" Jonny Bairstow did not understand the Hindi part and reacted, "Not sure about it, will go with it." Hardik Pandya, however added that it was a 'Hindi song.' ‘Yahi Hai Jitendra Bhatawadekar’ Fans React As Jonny Bairstow Makes Impressive Debut for Mumbai Indians in GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator.

Jonny Bairstow's Reaction as Hardik Pandya Praises Him in Hindi

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)