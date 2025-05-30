When IPL 2025 commenced, advertisements of Dream11 were going popular as Bollywood stars Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor collaborated with Indian cricketers giving them a fun twist. In one of the ads, a character named' Jitendra Bhatawadekar' was introduced. It was a fake player Ranbir Kapoor's team captain Rohit Sharma claimed to have in their team to startle Aamir Khan and Suryakumar Yadav. Bhatawadekar went viral in no time although no cricketer of such name existed. As Jonny Bairstow came in the Mumbai Indians side as a replacement and excelled in the IPL 2025 eliminator against Gujarat Titans, fans called him ‘Yahi hai Jitendra Bhatawadekar’ (This is Jitendra Bhatawadekar) due to the same name initials of 'JB' and took to social media to share their reactions. Who is Jitendra Bhatawadekar? Dream11's New IPL 2025 Promo Featuring Aamir Khan, Rohit Sharma, Ranbir Kapoor and Suryakumar Yadav Has Fans Floored With Laughter (Watch Video).

Jitendra Bhatawdekar

'Jitendra Bhatawdekar to Chal Gaya Bhai'

Jitendra Bhatawdekar toh chl gaya bhai📈 pic.twitter.com/OUX5BCI7zt — Notyournevil (@butterchickeenn) May 30, 2025

‘Yahi Hai Jitendra Bhatawadekar’

Jitendra Bhatawadekar On Fire

Jitendra Bhatawadekar Did His Part

'Ye to MI Ka Secret Player Jitendra Bhatawadekar'

Kon Johnny Barristow Ye toh MI ka secret player Jitendra Bhatawdekar haiiiii#MIvsGT pic.twitter.com/1szqZyi9e6 — Chidiyabaazi (@Shonty28) May 30, 2025

