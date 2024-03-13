As Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj turns 30 on March 13, 2024, the Board of Control for Cricket in India have shared a special birthday message for the Hyderabad bowler. In the video message, Siraj can be seen talking about his struggles, learning and cricketing journey while walking on the streets of Hyderabad. Happy Birthday Mohammed Siraj! BCCI Wishes Team India Pacer As He Turns 30

BCCI Share Special Birthday Message for Mohammed Siraj

🏠 𝙃𝙤𝙢𝙚𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙨𝙥𝙚𝙘𝙞𝙖𝙡 𝙛𝙩. 𝙈𝙤𝙝𝙖𝙢𝙢𝙚𝙙 𝙎𝙞𝙧𝙖𝙟 As he celebrates his birthday, we head back to Hyderabad where it all began 👏 The pacer's heartwarming success story is filled with struggles, nostalgia and good people 🤗 You've watched him bowl, now… pic.twitter.com/RfElTPrwmJ — BCCI (@BCCI) March 13, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)