Ishan Kishan has starred in the ODI series in the recently finished tour of the West Indies. He scored a hat-trick of half-centuries and emerged as one of the favourites to replace injured KL Rahul in the ODI squad of India for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 and ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Ahead of India's travel to Sri Lanka for the continental tournament, the wicketkeeper-batter takes some break and tries a new look with a funky hairstyle. He also shares his image in the new hairstyle on Insatgram.

Ishan Kishan Looks Uber-Cool in His New Funky Hairstyle

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ishan Kishan (@ishankishan23)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)