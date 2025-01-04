Veteran India national cricket team leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has shared a cryptic Instagram story amid ongoing divorce rumours with his wife Dhanashree Verma. "Hard work spotlights the character of people. You know your journey. You know your pain. You know what all you have done to reach here. The world knows. You stand tall. You have worked with all your sweat to make your father and your mother proud. Keep standing tall like a proud son always." Yuzvendra Chahal Shares Instagram Story on January 4. The couple is reportedly heading for divorce after the duo deleted their pics and unfollowed each other on Instagram. The star leg-spinner and Dhanashree Verma married in the year 2020. Previously a similar speculation was made, but the popular choreographer Dhanashree quashed all talks about her divorce with his husband Chahal. Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma Reportedly Heading for Divorce; Duo Delete Pics, Unfollow Each Other on Instagram.

Yuzvendra Chahal's Instagram Story. (Photo credits: Instagram/yuzi_chahal23)

