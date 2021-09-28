Oman would take on Scotland in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 match at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground on Tuesday. The match starts at 11:00 am and would not be telecasted live in India. However, fans would be able to live stream the match using the FanCode app.

⏰ Time to set those alarms again Scotland followers. Scotland’s men are playing @TheOmanCricket in the @ICC CWCL2 starting at 6.30am UK time tomorrow. We’ll be here with updates throughout. You can also watch at https://t.co/YZgtBhRFLu #FollowScotland🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 #SCOvOMN pic.twitter.com/r3OZhnlJms— Cricket Scotland (@CricketScotland) September 27, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)