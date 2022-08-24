Former Sri Lanka skipper Kumar Sangakkara retired from international cricket on this day, seven years ago. The legendary batsman played his last Test match from August 20 to 24 in 2015 against India at the P Sara Oval stadium in Colombo. The ICC Hall of Fame member has represented the island nation in 124 Tests and 404 ODIs and scored 12,400 and 14,234 runs respectively.

On this day in 2015, Sri Lanka legend and ICC Hall of Fame member Kumar Sangakkara retired from international cricket after playing his final Test in Colombo 👏 pic.twitter.com/d2DGhMcXp8 — ICC (@ICC) August 24, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)