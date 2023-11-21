Indian all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer, who plays for Madhya Pradesh in domestic cricket and impressed everyone with his fearless display in the IPL for Kolkata Knight Riders, started a new chapter of his life as he got engaged with girlfriend Shruti Raghunathan recently. The KKR all-rounder shared pictures of engagement ceremony on Instagram. Yuzvendra Chahal’s Cryptic Reaction After Not Being Named in India Squad for Australia T20I Series Goes Viral.

KKR Star Venkatesh Iyer Gets Engaged With Partner Shruti Raghunathan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Venkatesh R Iyer (@venky_iyer)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)