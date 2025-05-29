Ahead of the IND vs ENG Test Series 2025, starting on June 20, the India A team will be hosted by England Lions for a two first-class match series. The first match is scheduled to be played from May 30 to June 2, while the second England Lions vs India A match is planned to be played from June 6 to 9. The India A vs England Lions 1st match 2025, starting from May 30 will be having live streaming viewing options for the fans. The ones looking for free live streaming viewing options for the India A vs England Lions 1st match 2025 can watch it on the England Cricket app and website ecb.co.uk. Fans will need to sign up/ sign in to watch the India A vs England Lions 1st match 2025 free live streaming. Unfortunately, no live telecast viewing options for the game have been announced as of now. India A Squad for England Tour 2025 Announced: Karun Nair Returns, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan Included; Abhimanyu Easwaran Named Captain.

India A vs England Lions 1st Match 2025

Free live Cricket on the way! 🍿 See our stars of tomorrow take on India 'A' 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🇮🇳 🏏 Sign up and sign in to watch for FREE 📝 https://t.co/GPuL0Itu09 pic.twitter.com/uIMEevDlSd — England Cricket (@englandcricket) May 29, 2025

