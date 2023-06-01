Afghanistan have reassembled to start their preparations for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 by touring Sri Lanka for a three-match ODI series starting from Friday, June 2. The ODI matches of the series is set to be hosted by Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota. The matches have a start time of 10:00 AM IST. IPL 2023 winner Matheesha Pathirana is called in the Sri Lankan squad and might feature in the series. The live telecast of the match will be available on Sony Sports Network channels while the live streaming will be available for the fans in the SonyLiv app and website.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan ODI Series 2023 Live Streaming Details

📺📻🎙️📡 Broadcasting platforms announced for Afghanistan tour of Sri Lanka! 🇱🇰⚔️🇦🇫 Tickets: https://t.co/9uxRri0gyU#SLvAFG pic.twitter.com/Zv9bTF0y5g — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) June 1, 2023

