Indian cricketer Sanju Samson finally fulfilled his childhood wish after meeting famous actor Rajnikanth at Thalaivar’s house. Taking to Twitter, Samson shared the news and posted a picture of him with Rajnikanth. The caption of his tweet reads, "At the age of 7 already being a Super Rajni fan,,I told my parents ..See one day I will go and meet Rajni sir in his house… After 21 years,that day has come when The Thalaivar invited me."

Sanju Samson Meets Rajinikanth

At the age of 7 already being a Super Rajni fan,,I told my parents ..See one day I will go and meet Rajni sir in his house… After 21 years,that day has come when The Thalaivar invited me..☺️🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/FzuWWqJkif — Sanju Samson (@IamSanjuSamson) March 12, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)