Ravichandran Ashwin created history by becoming only the third Indian bowler to complete 700 wickets in international cricket. The ace off-spinner achieved this remarkable feat on Day 1 of the India vs West Indies 1st Test with the wicket of Alzarri Joseph. Netizens were quick to react to this spectacular achievement by the experienced all-rounder. Many called him the 'Greatest of All Time' while some still felt he should have played the World Test Championship final, which India lost to Australia in June. Check out some reactions here. Ravi Ashwin Becomes Third Indian Bowler To Take 700 Wickets in International Cricket, Achieves Feat by Dismissing Alzarri Joseph in IND vs WI 1st Test 2023d.

'One of the Greatest Ever'

Ravi Ashwin completes 700 international wickets. One of the greatest ever to grace the game! pic.twitter.com/cvIuuBMnge — Dhruv  (@imdhruv2007) July 12, 2023

'They Left Him Out'

They left out Ashwin who has over 700 international wickets and top ranked in the ICC test all rounders ranking for the WTC final pic.twitter.com/K5TPnpYbSr — Chitransh (@Indianmadridfan) July 12, 2023

'Take a Bow'

700 international wickets for Ashwin Anna.😊 Take a bow 💯 Congratulations 🎉 👍#WIvsIND — Abhishek🎀 (@heyabheee) July 12, 2023

'One of the Greatest Spinners'

700 wickets in international cricket for Ravichandran Ashwin. One of the greatest spinner in the history of cricket 🙌#Ashwin #WIvIND #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/IhD6cxguuB — Deepanshu Thakur (@realdpthakur17) July 12, 2023

'Ash Anna Rocks'

But team management thought he is not enough to playing eleven in WTC final Ravichandran Ashwin a art of engineering in bowling field@ashwinravi99 congratulations for 700 international wickets Ash Anna rocks#INDvsWI #WIvsIND pic.twitter.com/TigF9mDkAJ — Durgesh Singh Mertiya 🚩🇮🇳 (@DurgeshsMertiya) July 12, 2023

