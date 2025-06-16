Star Indian cricketer Kuldeep Yadav created some ripples on social media when he deleted some romantic pictures posted alongside his fiancee Vanshika on June 16, 2025. Kuldeep recently got engaged and some star cricketers and celebrities were present at his wedding ceremony. Meanwhile, an X user asked X AI (artificial intelligence) Grok and AskPerplexity to 'identify the person' on the image of Kuldeep and Vanshika. While AskPerplexity replied it was comedian Jslutty, Grok's answer was the persons in the picture was actors Tom Holland and Zendaya. Fans were surprised to see how wrong current AI models can be and they took to social media to make the answers viral. Fans Claim Kuldeep Yadav Posted and Deleted These Pics With His Fiancee Vanshika.

X User Asks AI to Confirm Kuldeep Yadav and Vanshika's Identity

Ask Perplexity's Answer

AskPerplexity's Answer (Photo Credits: @AskPerplexity/X)

Grok's Answer

Grok's Answer (Photo Credits: @grok/X)

